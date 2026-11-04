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Basketball

Chicago State Cougars Host Mississippi Valley State Devilettes

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xjllk_1GkVyEcB00

Chicago State Cougars women's basketball hosts the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes Thursday at 7 p.m. EST in a nonconference matchup.

Both teams begin the season 0-1. Chicago State went 9-23 overall last season and posted a 6-5 record at home. The Cougars averaged 11.4 assists and made 22.9 field goals per game.

Mississippi Valley State finished 8-23 last season, including 2-16 on the road. The Devilettes generated 14.8 points off turnovers and collected 10.5 second-chance points per contest. They averaged 0.9 points per game from bench players.

According to The Associated Press, this story was produced using automated technology and data from Sportradar.

Photo: TonyTheTiger / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0
More: NCAAW

The post Chicago State Cougars Host Mississippi Valley State Devilettes appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

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