Charlotte 49ers Visit Texas Tech Lady Raiders Thursday

Charlotte 49ers women's basketball visits Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Thursday at 6 p.m. EST in Lubbock.

The 49ers come off an 83–71 defeat against the Richmond Spiders. Guard Zoe Best tallied 20 points in that game.

Texas Tech finished the 2025–26 season 26–8 overall and 15–2 at home. The Lady Raiders made 43.7% of their field-goal attempts and 34.0% of their three-point shots last season.

Charlotte posted a 14–18 record in 2025–26 and went 5–8 in road games. The 49ers shot 37.4% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc last season.

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