Mercer Bears Visit Virginia Tech Hokies Thursday

Mercer Bears men’s basketball visits Virginia Tech Hokies men’s basketball on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Mercer opened its season with a 90–53 win over Reinhardt University. Guard Shane Cherry scored 21 points in that game.

Virginia Tech began this season 1–0. The Hokies went 14–3 at home and finished 19–13 overall last season.

Mercer also started this season 1–0. The Bears posted a 19–13 record last season and went 5–11 on the road.

The game takes place in Blacksburg, Virginia.

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