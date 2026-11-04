Seton Hall Pirates host Long Island University Sharks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. EST in South Orange, New Jersey, in a non-conference men’s college basketball game.

Seton Hall begins the season 1-0. Long Island University starts 0-1.

According to The Associated Press, Seton Hall posted a 21-12 record last season, including a 12-5 mark at home. The Pirates scored an average of 70.3 points per contest, with 34.5 coming from inside the paint, 16.9 from turnovers and 9.2 in transition.

Long Island University finished 24-11 last season and went 10-9 in road games. The Sharks generated 14.6 points per game off turnovers, collected 11.3 second-chance points per outing and got 6.2 points per game from reserves.

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