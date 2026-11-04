Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Basketball

Seton Hall Pirates Host Long Island University Sharks

By Ball Exclusives Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ob1Eb_1GkVxasG00

Seton Hall Pirates host Long Island University Sharks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. EST in South Orange, New Jersey, in a non-conference men’s college basketball game.

Seton Hall begins the season 1-0. Long Island University starts 0-1.

According to The Associated Press, Seton Hall posted a 21-12 record last season, including a 12-5 mark at home. The Pirates scored an average of 70.3 points per contest, with 34.5 coming from inside the paint, 16.9 from turnovers and 9.2 in transition.

Long Island University finished 24-11 last season and went 10-9 in road games. The Sharks generated 14.6 points per game off turnovers, collected 11.3 second-chance points per outing and got 6.2 points per game from reserves.

Photo: GoBlue85 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0
More: NCAAM

The post Seton Hall Pirates Host Long Island University Sharks appeared first on Ball Exclusives.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments