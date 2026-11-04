Loyola Chicago Hosts West Georgia in Nonconference Matchup

Loyola Chicago Ramblers host West Georgia Wolves Thursday at 8 p.m. EST in a men’s college basketball nonconference game.

Loyola Chicago opened the season with a win and enters the contest 1-0. The Ramblers went 9-24 overall last season and 6-10 at home. Opponents averaged 75.8 points per game against them and shot 43.9% from the field.

West Georgia opened the season with a loss and enters the game 0-1. The Wolves went 15-17 overall last season and 4-11 on the road. They scored 76.6 points per game and shot 44.7% from the field and 33.6% from three-point range.

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