Wagner Seahawks Visit Lafayette Leopards Thursday

Wagner Seahawks (1-0) visit Lafayette Leopards (0-1) Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The matchup marks an early nonconference game for both programs. Lafayette finished the 2025–26 season 11–19 overall and 5–7 at home. The Leopards allowed 62.9 points per game and committed 11.9 fouls per contest last season.

Wagner went 13–17 overall last season and 5–10 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 11.0 assists and 21.2 made field goals per game in 2025–26.

Neither team’s record, statistics, or schedule details indicate a prior meeting this season or last. According to The Associated Press, the story was created using technology from Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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