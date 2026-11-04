Mercer Bears Host Georgia Southern Eagles Thursday

Mercer Bears women's basketball hosts the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST in Macon, Georgia.

The Bears opened the season 1–0 with a 69–41 win over North Greenville. Guard Maliyah Lofton led Mercer with 24 points in that game.

Mercer finished the 2025–26 season 17–13 overall and 9–4 at home. The team averaged 63.5 points per game, shot 38.0% from the field and made 31.4% of its three-point attempts last season.

Georgia Southern began this season 0–1. The Eagles went 23–8 overall and 9–6 on the road during the 2025–26 season. They recorded 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while committing 13.7 turnovers per contest last year.

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