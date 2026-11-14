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Baldwinsville
🏭 Baldwinsville NY Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Baldwinsville’s plants are busy right now, with solid pay for folks who like hands-on work and keeping production lines moving.
Here are several strong manufacturing and production roles hiring locally:
Litho Press Operator – Offset Press
- Employer: PaperWorks
- Location: Baldwinsville, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26–$36/hour
- Work on state-of-the-art printing presses making recycled paperboard packaging. You’ll run the press, check color and quality, and keep production on spec in a clean, modern operation focused on sustainability.
Maintenance Electrician – High-Speed Beverage/Food
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Baldwinsville, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Support a high-speed production environment, working on PLCs, VFDs, motors, and industrial controls. Good fit if you like troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and keeping lines running safely with minimal downtime.
Lead Mechanic – Vehicle Reconditioning Center
- Employer: CARVANA
- Location: Baldwinsville, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00–$32.00/hour
- Front-line supervisor role leading a team that inspects and repairs vehicles. You’ll manage workflow, coach techs, hit production goals, and keep quality high in a fast-paced shop environment.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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