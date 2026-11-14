Baldwinsville’s plants are busy right now, with solid pay for folks who like hands-on work and keeping production lines moving.

Here are several strong manufacturing and production roles hiring locally:

Employer: PaperWorks

PaperWorks Location: Baldwinsville, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$36/hour

Work on state-of-the-art printing presses making recycled paperboard packaging. You’ll run the press, check color and quality, and keep production on spec in a clean, modern operation focused on sustainability.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Baldwinsville, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Support a high-speed production environment, working on PLCs, VFDs, motors, and industrial controls. Good fit if you like troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and keeping lines running safely with minimal downtime.

Employer: CARVANA

Location: Baldwinsville, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$32.00/hour

Front-line supervisor role leading a team that inspects and repairs vehicles. You’ll manage workflow, coach techs, hit production goals, and keep quality high in a fast-paced shop environment.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.