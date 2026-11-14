Baldwinsville is busy right now with security openings, especially at local logistics and distribution sites. If you have your NY security guard license, there are several ways to lock in steady hours at $19.50/hour.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Baldwinsville, NY

Type: Part-time (Enhanced)

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Sun 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM

This role gives you a fixed Sunday evening shift plus the option to pick up extra shifts through their app. Good fit if you want steady base hours with the freedom to earn more some weeks and scale back on others.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Baldwinsville, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Mon & Tue 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM; Sat & Sun 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Full-time patrol role at a logistics/distribution site with a set 4-day schedule. You’ll do unarmed patrols, access control, and incident response, with benefits and paid training for long-term growth.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Baldwinsville, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Wed & Thu 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Evening patrol role covering building perimeters, parking areas, and loading docks. Nice option if you want just a couple of steady nights a week with the chance to claim extra shifts when you want more hours.

If one of these fits your life, click through, double-check the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.