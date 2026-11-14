Baldwin Park’s healthcare scene is busy, and Kaiser is hiring across a few key roles. If you’ve got hospital or clinic experience, there are solid options here with union support and clear pay on at least one job.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Baldwin Park Hospital, Baldwin Park, CA

Salary: $30.40 – $33.68/hour

Type: On-call / Standard, union (SEIU Local 399)

On-site role handling decontamination, assembly, and sterilization of surgical instruments and equipment. Day shift 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM, with variable days, weekend and holiday rotation, and use of modern sterilization systems. Requires 2+ years recent SPD or surgical tech SPD experience, accredited program completion, and a sterile processing or surgical tech certification.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Baldwin Park Hospital, Baldwin Park, CA

Salary: $30.40 – $33.68/hour

Type: On-call / Standard, union (SEIU Local 399)

Same core sterile processing duties as the day role, but on the 10:00 PM – 6:30 AM night shift. Good fit if you prefer nights and want hands-on work with OR sets, specialty carts, and high-level disinfection while supporting a busy hospital.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Baldwin Park Medical Offices, Pediatrics

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (20 hours/week), union (SEIU Local 399)

Outpatient pediatrics LVN role working under RNs and physicians, doing direct patient care, meds, procedures, and lots of family education. Day shift 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, rotating weekends with a weekday off, and up to 50% travel between sites. Requires 1 year recent LVN experience, CA Vocational Nurse License, and BLS.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.