Looking for a new four-legged friend in Baldwin, MD? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a safe, loving home where they can keep growing and feel secure.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Weight: About 10 lbs

About 10 lbs Adoption fee: $475

Shelter: Coffee and Paws Rescue, Inc.

Location: Baldwin, MD

About Daisy:

Daisy is a young sweetheart who is blossoming more every day. She can be a bit reserved when meeting new people, but once she feels safe, her sweet and playful side comes out. She’s described as very smart, already learning boundaries and starting on housetraining.

Daisy is still a puppy, so she’ll need a family ready to continue her training, socialization, and give her lots of patience and love.

How to adopt:

Fill out an adoption application for Daisy through Coffee and Paws Rescue:

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Weight: About 10 lbs

About 10 lbs Adoption fee: $475

Shelter: Coffee and Paws Rescue, Inc.

Location: Baldwin, MD

About Tucker:

Tucker is a gentle, quiet puppy who loves nothing more than curling up next to his favorite person. While many puppies are wild explorers, Tucker is happy being a little couch potato and enjoying calm cuddle time.

He can be a bit timid at first, so a patient home that will let him warm up at his own pace would be ideal. With love and routine, Tucker should continue to grow in confidence.

How to adopt:

Use the Coffee and Paws Rescue application link to get started:

👉 Meet Tucker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Weight: About 35 lbs

About 35 lbs Adoption fee: $475

Shelter: Coffee and Paws Rescue, Inc.

Location: Baldwin, MD

About Blanche:

Blanche is a 1-year-old sweetheart who has already been through a lot. She came from Puerto Rico, where she suffered abuse before being rescued. After time in a board-and-train program and now a foster home, she is learning that people can be kind and that she is safe.

She is still building trust, so she’ll do best with an adopter who can offer patience, gentle guidance, and a calm environment. In return, Blanche has so much love to give and is ready for a family who will stand by her.

How to adopt:

Start with the Coffee and Paws Rescue application:

👉 Meet Blanche and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Baldwin, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their links so they can find their families faster. Reach out to Coffee and Paws Rescue, Inc. through the application link above with any questions about Daisy, Tucker, or Blanche.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.