Overnight Loop 1604/I-10 closures Nov. 6–9

Nightly closures are scheduled at the Loop 1604/I-10 interchange from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on November 6–9 for bridge construction. Alternating lane closures will occur on I-10, but one direction of I-10 will stay open at all times, and all flyover ramps will remain open. More information: https://t.co/4XpsXjtVVg

This content is adapted from materials provided by Texas Department of Transportation — San Antonio District (TxDOT)