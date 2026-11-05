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San Antonio

Overnight Loop 1604/I-10 closures Nov. 6–9

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2zCa_1GoNGvg400

Nightly closures are scheduled at the Loop 1604/I-10 interchange from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on November 6–9 for bridge construction. Alternating lane closures will occur on I-10, but one direction of I-10 will stay open at all times, and all flyover ramps will remain open. More information: https://t.co/4XpsXjtVVg

This content is adapted from materials provided by Texas Department of Transportation — San Antonio District (TxDOT)

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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