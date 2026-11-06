🐶 Playful Boxer Pups & Gentle Adult Dogs Ready in Balch Springs

Balch Springs has some very special dogs waiting for loving homes. From tiny Boxer babies to calm adult companions, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: City of Balch Springs Animal Services & Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 557-6035

Coa is a young Boxer mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn all about family life. As a baby, he’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Coa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: City of Balch Springs Animal Services & Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 557-6035

Cora is a tiny Boxer mix girl looking for a safe, steady home to grow up in. She’s at the perfect age to start basic training and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Cora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: City of Balch Springs Animal Services & Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 557-6035

Copa is another sweet Boxer mix pup from this litter. He’s young, curious, and ready for someone who can guide him with gentle structure and play.

👉 Meet Copa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: City of Balch Springs Animal Services & Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 557-6035

Cowan is a white Boxer mix baby boy who will thrive with consistent training and socialization. He’s a great choice for someone excited about raising a puppy.

👉 Meet Cowan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: City of Balch Springs Animal Services & Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 557-6035

Cari is a baby Boxer mix girl, one more adorable member of this white Boxer pup crew. She’s ready to start life with a family who can give her time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Cari and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull mix

Pit Bull mix Age: Adult – about 6 years old

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: City of Balch Springs Animal Services & Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 557-6035

Melon is described as soft, sweet, and “pure sunshine.” She’s a 6-year-old Pit Bull mix whose life started with heartbreak—she was left behind when her previous owners moved away. Even after that, she kept her gentle spirit and hopeful heart. Now she’s safe at the shelter and looking for a true forever home that won’t give up on her.

👉 Meet Melon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: City of Balch Springs Animal Services & Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 557-6035

Duke is an adult German Shepherd mix with what the shelter calls “the sweetest soul” and striking honey-golden eyes. He came in as a stray, and no one came to claim him, so he’s now waiting for a new family to see how special he is and give him a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Balch Springs, TX, please consider visiting City of Balch Springs Animal Services & Adoption Center or calling (972) 557-6035 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.