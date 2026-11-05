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Balch Springs
📅 Tween Pepero Party at Balch Springs Library Nov. 10
2 days ago
📅 Tween Pepero Party at Balch Springs Library
Calling all tweens who love snacks and fun!
The Balch Springs Library, 12450 Elam Rd, Balch Springs, TX 75180, is hosting “Tween Time: Pepero Party” on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM.
This event is just for tweens in grades 4–7. Kids can come hang out, celebrate Pepero Day, and enjoy treats.
A few things to know:
- Participation is limited and available only while supplies last
- Snacks served may contain allergens, so families with food allergies should use caution
If you’ve got a tween in grades 4–7, add this to your calendar and head to the Balch Springs Library after school on November 10 at 4:30 PM.
More Info: Calendar • Tween Time: Pepero Party
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