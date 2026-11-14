Bala Cynwyd has a nice mix of office roles right now, from high‑energy trading floors to steady sales support. If you’re organized and like keeping busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Susquehanna International Group

Susquehanna International Group Location: Bala Cynwyd, PA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Support both HR and External Marketing at a global trading firm. This role is heavy on complex calendar management, travel planning, events, and expenses, and is a good fit if you have 5+ years admin experience and like being the go-to problem solver for senior leaders.

Employer: Susquehanna International Group

Susquehanna International Group Location: Bala Cynwyd, PA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Work right on the trade floor, supporting senior leaders across trading and business teams. You’ll handle multi-leader calendars, international travel, and cross-desk projects, ideal if you have 5+ years executive/admin support and are comfortable in a fast-paced, markets-focused environment.

Employer: Avalign Technologies (Millennium Surgical)

Location: Bala Cynwyd, PA

Type: Full-time

Support an inside sales team that sells specialty surgical instruments. You’ll manage sales orders, CRM updates, quotes, drop-ship orders, and customer calls, with room to grow and advance if you like a busy, detail-heavy role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often hire fast when they spot a strong organizer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.