👔 Bala Cynwyd Executive & Management: Multiple PM Roles Open

Bala Cynwyd is busy right now with leadership roles, especially for people who like running complex projects. If you’ve got project management chops, there are a few strong options to check out.

Employer: LF Driscoll (part of STO Building Group )

LF Driscoll (part of ) Location: Bala-Cynwyd, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large healthcare construction projects from start to finish, managing staff, budgets, schedules, and client relationships. This role comes with a big-company benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and more) and is ideal if you have 10+ years in construction management and want to own major hospital or healthcare builds.

Employer: Selby Jennings (recruiting for a financial services firm)

(recruiting for a financial services firm) Location: Bala-Cynwyd, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run cross-functional transformation projects in a fast-paced financial services environment, from strategy through implementation. Great fit if you have 8–15 years’ experience, a consulting or banking background, and enjoy leading tech modernization, process improvement, and operations/risk projects across multiple teams.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and focus areas.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.