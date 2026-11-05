🛒 Bal Harbour Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Bal Harbour is busy and hiring, especially in luxury retail and high-end residential buildings. If you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Frette

Frette Location: Bal Harbour, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house hero role in a luxury linen boutique. You’ll own inventory control, help with client experience, support the sales floor, and handle key holder opening/closing duties.

Employer: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Location: Bal Harbour, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line leadership spot in a prestige fragrance store. You’ll open and close the shop, handle cash reconciliation, and coach the team to hit sales and customer service goals.

Employer: KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING

Location: Bal Harbour, FL

Type: Full-time, non-exempt (hourly)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 11:00 PM–7:30 AM

Salary: Not listed

Overnight concierge-style role in a luxury condo building. You’ll be the first point of contact for residents and guests, oversee front desk operations and amenities, and help keep service at a 5-star level.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.