Looking for a new feline friend in Bakersfield, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)

Phone: (661) 832-7387

Coal is a tiny black kitten looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with. At a low adoption fee, he’s a great choice for someone ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet COAL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)

Phone: (661) 832-7387

Ash is another sweet black kitten hoping for a forever home. If you’re thinking about adopting siblings or a pair of kittens, he may be a great match with another baby cat from the same shelter.

👉 Meet ASH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)

Phone: (661) 832-7387

Soot is a black baby boy who would love a cozy bed, toys, and a person to call his own. Kittens like Soot do best with plenty of play and gentle handling as they grow.

👉 Meet SOOT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Bakersfield SPCA

Phone: (661) 323-8353 ext.100

Cleopatra is a young black beauty looking for a home of her own. If you want a cat who is past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and fun, she could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Cleopatra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption Fee: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Kern County Animal Shelter - Bakersfield

Phone: (661) 868-7100

Sweet Lady is a young gray/blue cat with a gentle name and a hopeful future. Call the shelter for details on her personality, adoption fee, and what she needs in a home.

👉 Meet SWEET LADY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Bakersfield area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above, ask about visiting, and share these kitties with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.