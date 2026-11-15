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🐱 Playful & Charming Cats Ready for Adoption in Bakersfield
Looking for a new feline friend in Bakersfield, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home.
COAL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)
- Phone: (661) 832-7387
Coal is a tiny black kitten looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with. At a low adoption fee, he’s a great choice for someone ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet COAL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ASH
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)
- Phone: (661) 832-7387
Ash is another sweet black kitten hoping for a forever home. If you’re thinking about adopting siblings or a pair of kittens, he may be a great match with another baby cat from the same shelter.
👉 Meet ASH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SOOT
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)
- Phone: (661) 832-7387
Soot is a black baby boy who would love a cozy bed, toys, and a person to call his own. Kittens like Soot do best with plenty of play and gentle handling as they grow.
👉 Meet SOOT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cleopatra
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Bakersfield SPCA
- Phone: (661) 323-8353 ext.100
Cleopatra is a young black beauty looking for a home of her own. If you want a cat who is past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and fun, she could be a wonderful fit.
👉 Meet Cleopatra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SWEET LADY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption Fee: Not listed
- Shelter: Kern County Animal Shelter - Bakersfield
- Phone: (661) 868-7100
Sweet Lady is a young gray/blue cat with a gentle name and a hopeful future. Call the shelter for details on her personality, adoption fee, and what she needs in a home.
👉 Meet SWEET LADY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Bakersfield area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above, ask about visiting, and share these kitties with friends and neighbors.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.