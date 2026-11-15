Bakersfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to senior care and travel tech contracts. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time, Travel , 13-week contract, 10-hr day shifts , ~40 hrs/week

Full-time, , 13-week contract, , ~40 hrs/week Pay: $3,824 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

This allied health travel role offers aggressive pay packages, day-1 medical/vision/dental, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks (CEUs, license help, bonuses). Ideal if you have 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience and want strong income plus benefits.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time, Travel , 13-week contract, 10-hr day shifts , ~40 hrs/week

Full-time, , 13-week contract, , ~40 hrs/week Pay: $4,366 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

Same assignment style as above—Cath Lab Tech with 1+ year experience, strong support, and day-1 benefits—but with a higher weekly package. Good pick if you’re chasing top pay while keeping guaranteed hours.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (Dignity Health – Mercy Hospital)

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $48.80 – $57.58/hour

Work across CT and general radiology at a well-known nonprofit hospital with NICU, oncology, and stroke services. Great if you have 1+ year as a staff technologist, CA radiographer + fluoro licenses, ARRT, and want stable hospital work with modern imaging.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (Dignity Health – Mercy Hospital)

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $56.31 – $66.33/hour

MRI-focused role with cross-coverage in radiology at the same Mercy Hospital system. Strong hourly pay for techs with CA licensure, ARRT, and at least a year of experience who want advanced imaging and a busy acute-care setting.

Employer: PDS Health (Dentists of Bakersfield)

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $210,000 – $500,000 annually (average full-time range)

Pediatric-focused practice with clinical autonomy, strong income potential, and no practice-management headaches. Backed by PDS Health with malpractice, medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, and optional paths to future ownership.

Employer: Adventist Health Bakersfield

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hr night shifts

Full-time, Estimated Base Pay: $49.60 – $73.64/hour (plus differentials/bonuses possible)

Join a 254-bed hospital on the postpartum unit, providing coordinated nursing care for moms and babies. Great for RNs with CA license, BLS, NRP, ACLS who enjoy women’s health and want a faith-based, mission-driven environment.

Employer: Not listed (senior care setting)

Not listed (senior care setting) Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Part-time to full-time, day shift

Part-time to full-time, Pay: Up to $17.00/hour, 20–40 hrs/week

Hands-on role helping residents with ADLs, meals, and daily routines. Good fit if you have senior care or disability-care experience and want steady daytime hours in an in-person setting.

Employer: Bayshire Riverwalk Senior Living

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: PRN , variable hours ( 10–40 hrs/week )

, variable hours ( ) Pay: $17.40 – $18.50/hour

Flexible PRN role in assisted living, helping with ADLs, laundry, room care, and activities. Great if you’re 18+ with at least a year of residential elder-care experience and want to pick up shifts while building skills in dementia care.

Employer: Adventist Health Bakersfield

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Per diem, day shift

Per diem RN role in outpatient surgery, ideal if you want flexible scheduling in a hospital OR setting. Best for experienced RNs with CA license, BLS, and PALS who like fast-paced perioperative work without a full-time commitment.

Employer: Not listed (senior care setting)

Not listed (senior care setting) Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Part-time to full-time, overnight shift

Part-time to full-time, Pay: $17.00/hour, 20–40 hrs/week

Overnight caregiving focused on safety, comfort, and monitoring residents. Good for night owls with senior-care or disability-care experience who want quieter shifts and steady hours.

Employer: Not listed (senior care setting)

Not listed (senior care setting) Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Part-time to full-time, evening shift

Part-time to full-time, Pay: $17.00/hour, 20–40 hrs/week

Afternoon/evening role helping residents with ADLs, meals, and evening routines. Nice match if you have caregiving experience and prefer not to work early mornings or overnights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring in Bakersfield moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.