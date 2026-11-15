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🛒 Several Bakersfield Customer Service Jobs Paying Up to $35/hr
Bakersfield retail is busy right now, and several big brands are hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.90 – $17.40/hour
Help shoppers hunt for deals at a busy off-price store. This role is very active: greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean and organized.
Food/Consumables Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2557
- Location: 8400 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93312
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22 – $35/hour plus possible premiums and incentives
Lead the food and consumables area, from stocking and displays to helping customers. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), discounts, paid time off, and access to Walmart-paid education programs.
Retail Sales Associate, Key Holder
- Employer: DXL Group
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Key holder / retail (other)
- Pay: $17.90 – $20.38/hour base, plus 1.5%–6% commission and quarterly bonus eligibility
Work in a specialty Big + Tall men’s clothing store, help guests one-on-one, and hold key holder responsibilities. Earlier closing hours (stores close at 7pm) and extra earning potential through commission and bonuses.
If something looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these roles can go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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