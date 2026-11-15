Bakersfield retail is busy right now, and several big brands are hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.40/hour

Help shoppers hunt for deals at a busy off-price store. This role is very active: greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean and organized.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2557

Location: 8400 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93312

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $35/hour plus possible premiums and incentives

Lead the food and consumables area, from stocking and displays to helping customers. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), discounts, paid time off, and access to Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: DXL Group

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Key holder / retail (other)

Pay: $17.90 – $20.38/hour base, plus 1.5%–6% commission and quarterly bonus eligibility

Work in a specialty Big + Tall men’s clothing store, help guests one-on-one, and hold key holder responsibilities. Earlier closing hours (stores close at 7pm) and extra earning potential through commission and bonuses.

If something looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these roles can go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.