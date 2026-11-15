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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bakersfield Right Now
Bakersfield neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or refreshing your yard, these could be a nice help.
Set of 4 Outdoor Patio Chairs
Item: Set of 4 outdoor patio chairs
Condition: Good condition, but they need cleaning
Details: Includes two striped cushioned chairs. Great for a garden, patio, or backyard seating area.
Location: Rio Bravo, Bakersfield, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Queen Size Mattress
Item: Queen size mattress
Extras: Comes with a mattress cover you can have as well
Condition: Not specified by the poster (be sure to ask about wear and cleanliness)
Location: La Cresta/Alta Vista, Bakersfield, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.