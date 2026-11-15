Bakersfield neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or refreshing your yard, these could be a nice help.

Item: Set of 4 outdoor patio chairs

Condition: Good condition, but they need cleaning

Details: Includes two striped cushioned chairs. Great for a garden, patio, or backyard seating area.

Location: Rio Bravo, Bakersfield, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen size mattress

Extras: Comes with a mattress cover you can have as well

Condition: Not specified by the poster (be sure to ask about wear and cleanliness)

Location: La Cresta/Alta Vista, Bakersfield, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.