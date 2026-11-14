Bakersfield has some solid security and protection roles right now, especially if you like being active and helping keep people safe.

Here are a few public safety and security jobs hiring locally:

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.40 – $17.90/hour

Front-line loss prevention role at a busy discount retail store. You’ll greet customers, watch entrances and the sales floor, help reduce theft, and support a safe, friendly shopping environment. Good fit if you like being on your feet, staying alert, and working with the public.

Employer: Dignity Health – Memorial Hospital

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $27.68/hour

Hospital security role focused on patrolling buildings and grounds, responding to emergency codes, and protecting staff, patients, and visitors. Great if you have prior security, law enforcement, or military experience and want steady work in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Patrol a retail site by vehicle and on foot, watching parking lots, entrances, and loading areas while helping customers and store staff. Good match if you have a valid driver’s license, like working outdoors, and want a set afternoon/evening schedule.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.