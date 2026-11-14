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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bakersfield
Looking for a dog in Bakersfield, CA? These adoptable pups are waiting at local shelters for someone to take them home and love them.
ELLA
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Kern County Animal Shelter - Bakersfield
- Phone: (661) 868-7100
Ella is a young, medium-sized mixed breed girl with a sleek black coat. She’s at the Kern County Animal Shelter and looking for a fresh start with a loving family.
👉 Meet ELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NYX
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Kern County Animal Shelter - Bakersfield
- Phone: (661) 868-7100
Nyx is a medium terrier mix with a pretty chocolate-and-white coat. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home of her own.
👉 Meet NYX and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HOT DOG
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Kern County Animal Shelter - Bakersfield
- Phone: (661) 868-7100
Hot Dog is a young Australian Cattle Dog pup with a chocolate-and-white coat. If you’re ready for an active, smart puppy, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet HOT DOG and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Schnauzer (Standard)
- Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) Mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: Not listed
- Shelter: Bakersfield SPCA
- Phone: (661) 323-8353 ext.100
This adult male Schnauzer mix has a soft white and tan coat and is waiting at Bakersfield SPCA. Call the shelter for more details about his personality and adoption process.
👉 Meet this Schnauzer mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Chihuahua Puppy
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)
- Phone: (661) 832-7387
This tiny black Chihuahua boy is still a baby and looking for his first real home. If you love small dogs, he may be the perfect little companion.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Senior Chihuahua/Beagle Mix
- Breed: Chihuahua / Beagle Mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)
- Phone: (661) 832-7387
This sweet senior girl is a Chihuahua/Beagle mix with a white and brown coat. She’s looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years.
👉 Meet this senior Chihuahua/Beagle mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Labrador Retriever/Shar Pei Mix
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shar Pei Mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)
- Phone: (661) 832-7387
This adult male Lab/Shar Pei mix has a handsome tan coat and a sturdy build. He’s waiting at CBACC for someone who can give him a stable, caring home.
👉 Meet this Lab/Shar Pei mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – American Pit Bull Terrier Puppy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)
- Phone: (661) 832-7387
This black-and-white Pit Bull Terrier pup is full of potential and ready to grow up with a family who will train and love him.
👉 Meet this Pit Bull Terrier puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Border Collie
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)
- Phone: (661) 832-7387
This young female Border Collie has a classic black-and-white coat. Border Collies are known for their energy and smarts, so she’ll do best with an active home.
👉 Meet this Border Collie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – German Shepherd Dog
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)
- Phone: (661) 832-7387
This young male German Shepherd has a tan coat and a strong build. He’s looking for a home that can give him training, exercise, and attention.
👉 Meet this German Shepherd and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call the shelters listed above or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more, visit in person, and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.