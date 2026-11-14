Looking for a dog in Bakersfield, CA? These adoptable pups are waiting at local shelters for someone to take them home and love them.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Kern County Animal Shelter - Bakersfield

Phone: (661) 868-7100

Ella is a young, medium-sized mixed breed girl with a sleek black coat. She’s at the Kern County Animal Shelter and looking for a fresh start with a loving family.

👉 Meet ELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Kern County Animal Shelter - Bakersfield

Phone: (661) 868-7100

Nyx is a medium terrier mix with a pretty chocolate-and-white coat. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home of her own.

👉 Meet NYX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Kern County Animal Shelter - Bakersfield

Phone: (661) 868-7100

Hot Dog is a young Australian Cattle Dog pup with a chocolate-and-white coat. If you’re ready for an active, smart puppy, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet HOT DOG and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) Mix

Schnauzer (Standard) Mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Bakersfield SPCA

Phone: (661) 323-8353 ext.100

This adult male Schnauzer mix has a soft white and tan coat and is waiting at Bakersfield SPCA. Call the shelter for more details about his personality and adoption process.

👉 Meet this Schnauzer mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)

Phone: (661) 832-7387

This tiny black Chihuahua boy is still a baby and looking for his first real home. If you love small dogs, he may be the perfect little companion.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Beagle Mix

Chihuahua / Beagle Mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)

Phone: (661) 832-7387

This sweet senior girl is a Chihuahua/Beagle mix with a white and brown coat. She’s looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years.

👉 Meet this senior Chihuahua/Beagle mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shar Pei Mix

Labrador Retriever / Shar Pei Mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)

Phone: (661) 832-7387

This adult male Lab/Shar Pei mix has a handsome tan coat and a sturdy build. He’s waiting at CBACC for someone who can give him a stable, caring home.

👉 Meet this Lab/Shar Pei mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)

Phone: (661) 832-7387

This black-and-white Pit Bull Terrier pup is full of potential and ready to grow up with a family who will train and love him.

👉 Meet this Pit Bull Terrier puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)

Phone: (661) 832-7387

This young female Border Collie has a classic black-and-white coat. Border Collies are known for their energy and smarts, so she’ll do best with an active home.

👉 Meet this Border Collie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC)

Phone: (661) 832-7387

This young male German Shepherd has a tan coat and a strong build. He’s looking for a home that can give him training, exercise, and attention.

👉 Meet this German Shepherd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call the shelters listed above or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more, visit in person, and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.