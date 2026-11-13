NW Bakersfield Baseball is still taking sign-ups for its Spring 2027 season for kids ages 4–16, with a 12-game schedule plus playoffs in Bakersfield. Practices start January 30, 2027, and games begin March 6, 2027. Families can register online at www.NWbaseball.org and send questions to NWbaseballpresident@gmail.com. More information: http://www.NWbaseball.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by NW Bakersfield Baseball