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🏥 Bakersfield Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Big Pay Ranges
Bakersfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to small private clinics. If you’re in medical or dental care and want solid pay plus room to grow, there’s a lot here right now.
Gastroenterologist – Bakersfield, CA
- Employer: Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello / Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $514,844 – $648,021/year + first-year income guarantee, starting bonus, relocation, annual quality/productivity bonuses
This is a high-compensation GI role with general cases and optional advanced procedures (ERCP/IBD). You get strong OR and endoscopy support, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, malpractice, 401(k) match, CME, generous PTO), and the stability of an employed model in a top-rated hospital.
Admissions Manager
- Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Ernest Health)
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,000 – $93,000/year
Lead admissions for a state-of-the-art inpatient rehab hospital serving stroke, brain injury, spinal cord, and complex ortho patients. Good fit if you know medical admissions/insurance and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, wellness programs, and solid PTO.
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit RN
- Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
Provide NICU-level care for premature and critically ill newborns—monitoring, meds, interventions, and family support. Ideal for an RN with NICU or strong neonatal critical-care experience who wants hands-on, high-acuity work.
Lab Assistant (Hospital – Phlebotomy Focus)
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health / Dignity Health – Memorial Hospital
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $27.71 – $33.13/hour
Work in a busy hospital lab handling specimen collection and processing across all ages, including arterial blood gases once certified. Requires CA Phlebotomy Tech 1, BLS, and 1 year of phlebotomy; you’ll get steady hours, hospital benefits, and ongoing RQI training.
(Note: A second Dignity Health Lab Assistant posting has the same role, pay, and requirements, so it’s not listed twice.)
Residency Program Director – Emergency Medicine
- Employer: Vituity
- Location: Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated Base Salary: $275,000 – $900,000/year (plus partnership profit distribution and K‑1 advantages)
Lead an Emergency Medicine residency at the busiest ED in Kern County (100k+ annual volume, STEMI and Stroke Center). Designed for a board-certified EM physician with residency leadership experience who wants academic impact, partnership, and very high earning potential.
Physician – Hematology/Oncology
- Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $545,000 – $605,000/year
Join two established heme/onc physicians in a comprehensive cancer center with infusion, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, APPs, and patient navigators. Monday–Friday schedule (possible 4-day week), hospital-employed, and CompHealth helps with negotiation and logistics.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Family Medicine
- Employer: Maverick Medical (physician-owned clinic)
- Location: Downtown Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Contract (1099), part-time – 2 days/week
- Pay: $80/hour
See 30+ patients/day in a busy family medicine clinic with strong physician support, human + AI scribes, and prior auth help. Great if you want high hourly pay, no call or weekends required, and a flexible weekday schedule; CA NP/PA license and DEA needed, Spanish a plus.
Laboratory Assistant
- Employer: Kern Gastroenterology Medical Group
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
Clinic-based lab role supporting GI providers with specimen prep, processing, and data entry in the LIS. Good fit if you have lab experience and want steady weekday hours plus benefits like 401(k), health insurance, life insurance, and PTO.
Medical Assistant I – Comprehensive Care Center
- Employer: Clinica Sierra Vista
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
Float between front and back office roles across clinics to cover staffing gaps, supporting check-in/out, scheduling, and clinical MA tasks. You’ll get competitive pay, health coverage, generous vacation, 403(b) with match, and strong mission-driven work with underserved patients.
Medical Assistant I – CCC Specialty Services
- Employer: Clinica Sierra Vista
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
Very similar float MA role, but focused on specialty services within the Comprehensive Care Center network. Ideal if you like variety, learning different clinics, and working in a large FQHC with education support and wellness perks.
Endoscopy Technician (Part-time, Day Shift)
- Employer: Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Part-time, Day shift
Support GI procedures by handling scopes, room setup/turnover, sterilization, and patient transport in a busy endoscopy lab. Great entry into GI/OR work if you have a HS diploma and BLS and want part-time hospital hours.
RDA / RDAEF – Private Dental Practice
- Employer: Apollonia Dental Bakersfield
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time (and part-time options)
- Pay: $23.00 – $35.00/hour
Private practice offering general, implant, and surgical services, looking for an experienced RDA or RDAEF (3+ years). You’ll get top pay, health insurance, PTO, uniform allowance, and growth opportunities if you want a long-term dental home.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details or related openings. Bakersfield’s healthcare employers are hiring across all levels right now, so it’s a good time to put your name out there.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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