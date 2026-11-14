Bakersfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to small private clinics. If you’re in medical or dental care and want solid pay plus room to grow, there’s a lot here right now.

Employer: Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello / Adventist Health Bakersfield

Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello / Adventist Health Bakersfield Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $514,844 – $648,021/year + first-year income guarantee, starting bonus, relocation, annual quality/productivity bonuses

This is a high-compensation GI role with general cases and optional advanced procedures (ERCP/IBD). You get strong OR and endoscopy support, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, malpractice, 401(k) match, CME, generous PTO), and the stability of an employed model in a top-rated hospital.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Ernest Health)

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $93,000/year

Lead admissions for a state-of-the-art inpatient rehab hospital serving stroke, brain injury, spinal cord, and complex ortho patients. Good fit if you know medical admissions/insurance and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, wellness programs, and solid PTO.

Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Provide NICU-level care for premature and critically ill newborns—monitoring, meds, interventions, and family support. Ideal for an RN with NICU or strong neonatal critical-care experience who wants hands-on, high-acuity work.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health / Dignity Health – Memorial Hospital

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.71 – $33.13/hour

Work in a busy hospital lab handling specimen collection and processing across all ages, including arterial blood gases once certified. Requires CA Phlebotomy Tech 1, BLS, and 1 year of phlebotomy; you’ll get steady hours, hospital benefits, and ongoing RQI training.

(Note: A second Dignity Health Lab Assistant posting has the same role, pay, and requirements, so it’s not listed twice.)

Employer: Vituity

Location: Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Estimated Base Salary: $275,000 – $900,000/year (plus partnership profit distribution and K‑1 advantages)

Lead an Emergency Medicine residency at the busiest ED in Kern County (100k+ annual volume, STEMI and Stroke Center). Designed for a board-certified EM physician with residency leadership experience who wants academic impact, partnership, and very high earning potential.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $545,000 – $605,000/year

Join two established heme/onc physicians in a comprehensive cancer center with infusion, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, APPs, and patient navigators. Monday–Friday schedule (possible 4-day week), hospital-employed, and CompHealth helps with negotiation and logistics.

Employer: Maverick Medical (physician-owned clinic)

(physician-owned clinic) Location: Downtown Bakersfield, CA

Type: Contract (1099), part-time – 2 days/week

Pay: $80/hour

See 30+ patients/day in a busy family medicine clinic with strong physician support, human + AI scribes, and prior auth help. Great if you want high hourly pay, no call or weekends required, and a flexible weekday schedule; CA NP/PA license and DEA needed, Spanish a plus.

Employer: Kern Gastroenterology Medical Group

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Clinic-based lab role supporting GI providers with specimen prep, processing, and data entry in the LIS. Good fit if you have lab experience and want steady weekday hours plus benefits like 401(k), health insurance, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Clinica Sierra Vista

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Float between front and back office roles across clinics to cover staffing gaps, supporting check-in/out, scheduling, and clinical MA tasks. You’ll get competitive pay, health coverage, generous vacation, 403(b) with match, and strong mission-driven work with underserved patients.

Employer: Clinica Sierra Vista

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Very similar float MA role, but focused on specialty services within the Comprehensive Care Center network. Ideal if you like variety, learning different clinics, and working in a large FQHC with education support and wellness perks.

Employer: Adventist Health Bakersfield

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Support GI procedures by handling scopes, room setup/turnover, sterilization, and patient transport in a busy endoscopy lab. Great entry into GI/OR work if you have a HS diploma and BLS and want part-time hospital hours.

Employer: Apollonia Dental Bakersfield

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Pay: $23.00 – $35.00/hour

Private practice offering general, implant, and surgical services, looking for an experienced RDA or RDAEF (3+ years). You’ll get top pay, health insurance, PTO, uniform allowance, and growth opportunities if you want a long-term dental home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details or related openings. Bakersfield’s healthcare employers are hiring across all levels right now, so it’s a good time to put your name out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.