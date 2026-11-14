Bakersfield’s food scene is busy right now—bars, hospitals, and big brands are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these are worth a look.

Employer: VIP LOUNGE

VIP LOUNGE Location: Bakersfield, CA (in person)

Bakersfield, CA (in person) Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

(about 20 hours/week) Pay: $16.90 – $35.00 per hour

Mix drinks, support the bartender, bus tables, and keep the bar stocked and clean in a lively nightlife setting. Great fit if you have bar or restaurant experience, can lift heavy items, and are comfortable using a POS system and handling cash.

Employer: Trinity Services Group, Inc.

Location: Bakersfield, CA (inside a jail/correctional facility)

Bakersfield, CA (inside a jail/correctional facility) Type: Full-time (onsite)

Full-time (onsite) Pay: Not listed (includes $250 bonus for completing Rookie’s Fast Track Program)

Prepare hot and cold food in a high-volume kitchen, follow recipes, and use commercial equipment like ovens, stoves, slicers, and mixers. Comes with training, growth potential, and access to DailyPay so you can get paid right after your shift.

Employer: Adventist Health

Location: Bakersfield, CA (hospital setting)

Bakersfield, CA (hospital setting) Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Pay: Not listed

Run the restaurant cash register, stock supplies, help prep and serve food, and keep kitchen and public areas clean. Good for someone who likes steady day shifts, patient-facing work, and has or can get SERVSAFE or FH-efoodcard.

Employer: Adventist Health

Location: Bakersfield, CA (hospital setting)

Bakersfield, CA (hospital setting) Type: Per Diem, Day Shift (as-needed/flexible hours)

(as-needed/flexible hours) Pay: Not listed

Similar duties as the full-time role—cashiering, basic food prep, stocking, and cleaning—but with more flexible, on-call style scheduling. Nice option if you want hospital experience without a fixed weekly schedule.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Bakersfield, CA (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

Bakersfield, CA (must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time, Management

Pay Range: $29.50 – $32.50 per hour + bonus opportunities

Lead a single Panda Express location—hiring, training, and coaching the team while driving sales and guest experience. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a clear path to General Manager.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.