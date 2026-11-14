Bakersfield’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and local employers. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 2219 Brundage Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93304

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.50 – $19.00/hour

Help run a busy discount store—support daily operations, lead team members, and keep shelves stocked and customers happy. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Bakersfield, CA – The Shops at Riverwalk

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.50 – $29.35/hour

Lead a high-profile fashion and lingerie store, coaching the sales team and owning the customer experience and visual standards. Role focuses on sales results, talent development, and brand presentation in a busy, higher-volume location.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,304 – $110,100.31/year

Oversee store operations in a natural foods grocery, from fresh and packaged departments to team leadership and P&L. Includes career growth opportunities, 15% in-store discount, DailyPay access, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and bonuses (where eligible).

Employer: Walmart

Location: 3111 North Chester, Bakersfield, CA 93308

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $33/hour (plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums)

Train and support the stocking team, focusing on unloading trucks and organizing the backroom. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U), and performance incentives.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Bakersfield, CA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Entry-level friendly role handling phone, email, and online support for clients in retail, telecom, and consumer services. Offers paid training, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, flexible schedule options, and room to grow.

If something here fits your skills (or the schedule you need), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.