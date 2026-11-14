Bakersfield has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized and like helping people. Here are a few good picks hiring full-time in town.

Employer: CFS

CFS Location: Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $40,000 – $45,000/year

Be the welcoming face for a well-established agriculture company. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, handle mail, keep supplies stocked, and support the office team while using your bilingual English/Spanish skills.

Employer: Superior Septic Service Inc.

Superior Septic Service Inc. Location: Bakersfield, CA (in person)

Bakersfield, CA (in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $21.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off

Mix of front desk and back office work: answering phones, dispatching, filing, light accounting (AP/AR), and keeping the office tidy. Good fit if you have some customer service experience and want steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Talent Catch

Talent Catch Location: Bakersfield, CA (office-based)

Bakersfield, CA (office-based) Type: Full-time, permanent

Full-time, permanent Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:30pm

Support daily office operations: manage schedules, track tasks and data in spreadsheets, keep records organized, and help different teams stay on deadline. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like problem-solving, and want to grow in business operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and apply—you can always adjust your resume and keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.