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📋 Bakersfield admin jobs with multiple full-time openings
Bakersfield has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized and like helping people. Here are a few good picks hiring full-time in town.
Receptionist (Bilingual English/Spanish)
- Employer: CFS
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000 – $45,000/year
Be the welcoming face for a well-established agriculture company. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, handle mail, keep supplies stocked, and support the office team while using your bilingual English/Spanish skills.
Secretary/Receptionist
- Employer: Superior Septic Service Inc.
- Location: Bakersfield, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21.00 – $25.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off
Mix of front desk and back office work: answering phones, dispatching, filing, light accounting (AP/AR), and keeping the office tidy. Good fit if you have some customer service experience and want steady hours plus benefits.
Operations Assistant
- Employer: Talent Catch
- Location: Bakersfield, CA (office-based)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:30pm
Support daily office operations: manage schedules, track tasks and data in spreadsheets, keep records organized, and help different teams stay on deadline. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like problem-solving, and want to grow in business operations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and apply—you can always adjust your resume and keep looking while you’re in the process.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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