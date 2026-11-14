Bakersfield neighbors are sharing some sweet pet rehoming offers this week. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your home, here are a few local options.

Item: Young female OES (Old English Sheepdog) puppy looking for a new home

Age: 3 months old

Condition: Well cared for, ready for adoption (no extra details given)

Location: Oswell St / Fairfax Rd, Bakersfield, CA

Source: Nextdoor

This is a 3-month-old female OES in need of rehoming. The post is brief, so you’ll want to message the owner for details about shots, temperament, and any rehoming requirements.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: French Bulldog puppy needing a new home

Age: 9 months old

Health: All shots up to date (per poster)

Cost: Rehoming fee (not fully free, but low-cost rehoming)

Location: Terra Vista, Bakersfield, CA

Source: Nextdoor

This 9-month-old Frenchie has current vaccinations and is being rehomed for a fee to help ensure a responsible adopter. Contact the poster to ask about personality, training, and exact rehoming cost.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Fluffy 9-week-old kittens ready for adoption

Age: About 9 weeks old

Background: Have been living in the poster’s backyard with their mom and are very well taken care of

Cost: Rehoming fee to help ensure they go to a good home

Location: Capella Ct, Bakersfield, CA

Source: Nextdoor

These young kittens have been cared for with their mother and are now ready for new homes. The poster mentions a rehoming fee to make sure adopters are serious and responsible.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these pets, reach out to the posters as soon as you can. Free and low-cost pet rehoming offers tend to go quickly, and details can change fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.