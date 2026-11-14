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🎁 Community Free Pets and Rehoming Offers in Bakersfield
Bakersfield neighbors are sharing some sweet pet rehoming offers this week. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your home, here are a few local options.
OES Rehoming – 3 Month Old Female
Item: Young female OES (Old English Sheepdog) puppy looking for a new home
Age: 3 months old
Condition: Well cared for, ready for adoption (no extra details given)
Location: Oswell St / Fairfax Rd, Bakersfield, CA
Source: Nextdoor
This is a 3-month-old female OES in need of rehoming. The post is brief, so you’ll want to message the owner for details about shots, temperament, and any rehoming requirements.
Free Puppy Frenchie – 9 Months, Shots Up to Date
Item: French Bulldog puppy needing a new home
Age: 9 months old
Health: All shots up to date (per poster)
Cost: Rehoming fee (not fully free, but low-cost rehoming)
Location: Terra Vista, Bakersfield, CA
Source: Nextdoor
This 9-month-old Frenchie has current vaccinations and is being rehomed for a fee to help ensure a responsible adopter. Contact the poster to ask about personality, training, and exact rehoming cost.
Cute Fluffy Kittens – 9 Weeks Old
Item: Fluffy 9-week-old kittens ready for adoption
Age: About 9 weeks old
Background: Have been living in the poster’s backyard with their mom and are very well taken care of
Cost: Rehoming fee to help ensure they go to a good home
Location: Capella Ct, Bakersfield, CA
Source: Nextdoor
These young kittens have been cared for with their mother and are now ready for new homes. The poster mentions a rehoming fee to make sure adopters are serious and responsible.
If you’re interested in any of these pets, reach out to the posters as soon as you can. Free and low-cost pet rehoming offers tend to go quickly, and details can change fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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