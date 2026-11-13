Bakersfield is busy right now with hands-on work. If you like fixing things, staying active, and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bolthouse Farms (Generous Brands)

Bolthouse Farms (Generous Brands) Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00am–2:30pm)

Pay: $29–$33/hour

Work in a large, well-known food and beverage facility keeping production equipment running. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years of maintenance experience, can work in cold/wet areas, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you enjoy working outdoors and take pride in a spotless car. You’ll travel to clients, use your own detailing gear, and handle full interior and exterior cleaning while working mostly on your own schedule.

Employer: All-Pro Air Inc

Location: Bakersfield, CA (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$28.00/hour (based on experience)

Great step if you know basic HVAC and want to grow into commercial refrigeration. You’ll ride with experienced techs, work on walk-ins, reach-ins, ice machines, and HVAC systems, with benefits like 401(k) + match, health, dental, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—experience grows on the job, and Bakersfield shops are always looking for reliable people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.