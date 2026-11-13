Bakersfield neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to health supplies. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Free household items plus 10 pairs of 4X basketball shorts

Condition: Used – fair

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

The poster is clearing things out and wants someone to take everything together. You’ll get a mix of household items along with ten pairs of 4X basketball shorts. Because it’s all free and in fair condition, this is best for someone who doesn’t mind sorting and cleaning things up.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Depends (adult incontinence / mobility-related health care products)

Condition: Free – new

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

These are brand new Depends being given away at no cost. A good pickup if you or a family member can use mobility or incontinence supplies and want to save some money.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Items:

Black DVD shelving unit

Black office chair

5’ standing lamp

Compact DVD player with remote

Condition: Not stated (assume used)

Location: Amberton, Bakersfield, CA – on the west side of the house (exact address in Nextdoor post)

Source: Nextdoor

Nice little bundle of free home items. Great if you need extra storage for movies or games, a basic office chair, some lighting, and a DVD player for a spare room.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

These free deals in Bakersfield can go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.