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🎁 Community Freebies in Bakersfield — Useful Home Finds
Bakersfield neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to health supplies. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
Free household items & 10 pairs of 4X basketball shorts
Item: Free household items plus 10 pairs of 4X basketball shorts
Condition: Used – fair
Location: Bakersfield, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
The poster is clearing things out and wants someone to take everything together. You’ll get a mix of household items along with ten pairs of 4X basketball shorts. Because it’s all free and in fair condition, this is best for someone who doesn’t mind sorting and cleaning things up.
Free Depends (mobility/health care products)
Item: Depends (adult incontinence / mobility-related health care products)
Condition: Free – new
Location: Bakersfield, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
These are brand new Depends being given away at no cost. A good pickup if you or a family member can use mobility or incontinence supplies and want to save some money.
Free furniture & small electronics in Amberton
Items:
- Black DVD shelving unit
- Black office chair
- 5’ standing lamp
- Compact DVD player with remote
Condition: Not stated (assume used)
Location: Amberton, Bakersfield, CA – on the west side of the house (exact address in Nextdoor post)
Source: Nextdoor
Nice little bundle of free home items. Great if you need extra storage for movies or games, a basic office chair, some lighting, and a DVD player for a spare room.
These free deals in Bakersfield can go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.