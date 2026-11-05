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Bakersfield
Free DMV registration processing with insurance
6 days ago
Sillect Insurance Services Inc. in Bakersfield offers free DMV registration processing when you buy an auto insurance policy through them, including options from Progressive and other carriers. Residents can get help from local staff and avoid a trip to the DMV by calling 661-393-9050 or visiting Sillect.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sillect Insurance Services Inc.
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