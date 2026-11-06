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📋 Several Admin & Office Jobs in Bakersfield, Up to $65K
Bakersfield has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from medical front desks to nonprofit support and full-charge office management.
Below are a few solid options if you like organized work, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.
Data Entry Clerk – Medical Office
- Employer: Kern Gastroenterology Medical Group
- Location: Bakersfield, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
You’ll handle data entry, update patient records, answer multi-line phones, and support front-desk tasks in a medical office. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Microsoft Office and spreadsheets, and like steady, structured work with benefits.
Scheduling Technician – VITA Program
- Employer: Community Action Partnership of Kern
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Temporary
- Hours: About 32 hours/week, weekdays, plus some evenings and Saturdays
You’ll be the first point of contact at the VITA tax office—greeting clients, booking and confirming appointments, and making sure they bring the right documents. Great if you enjoy helping the community, talking with people, and juggling phones, schedules, and front-desk tasks.
Office Manager
- Employer: CFS (client company, 30+ years established)
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $60,000 – $65,000/year
- Highlights: Collaborative environment, comprehensive benefits (per listing)
This role oversees daily office operations, coordinates schedules and supplies, keeps records organized, and supports leadership with reports and projects. Ideal if you have 3+ years of office management/admin experience, strong multitasking skills, and want a stable role with a professional team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more details and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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