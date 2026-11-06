📋 Several Admin & Office Jobs in Bakersfield, Up to $65K

Bakersfield has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from medical front desks to nonprofit support and full-charge office management.

Below are a few solid options if you like organized work, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Kern Gastroenterology Medical Group

Kern Gastroenterology Medical Group Location: Bakersfield, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

You’ll handle data entry, update patient records, answer multi-line phones, and support front-desk tasks in a medical office. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Microsoft Office and spreadsheets, and like steady, structured work with benefits.

Employer: Community Action Partnership of Kern

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Temporary

Hours: About 32 hours/week, weekdays, plus some evenings and Saturdays

You’ll be the first point of contact at the VITA tax office—greeting clients, booking and confirming appointments, and making sure they bring the right documents. Great if you enjoy helping the community, talking with people, and juggling phones, schedules, and front-desk tasks.

Employer: CFS (client company, 30+ years established)

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $60,000 – $65,000/year

About Highlights: Collaborative environment, comprehensive benefits (per listing)

This role oversees daily office operations, coordinates schedules and supplies, keeps records organized, and supports leadership with reports and projects. Ideal if you have 3+ years of office management/admin experience, strong multitasking skills, and want a stable role with a professional team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.