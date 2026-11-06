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Bakersfield
🛒 Bakersfield Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $100K
8 days ago
Bakersfield’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from ice cream shops to banks and home design showrooms. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Cashier/Customer Service
- Employer: Frosty King
- Location: Bakersfield, CA (in person)
- Type: Other (hourly)
- Pay: $16.90/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
This is a fast‑paced cashier role taking orders at the drive‑thru, window, and counter, plus making shakes and ice cream. Great if you’re friendly, can handle rushes, and are open to night shifts.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 2151 S. Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $20.75/hour
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, Employee Assistance Program, educational assistance
Lead day‑to‑day store operations, help customers, manage stock, and support and train the team. Good fit if you have retail management experience and don’t mind lifting, cleaning, and staying hands‑on.
Part Time Sales Associate (Valley Plaza Mall)
- Employer: Mainland Skate And Surf
- Location: Valley Plaza Mall, Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.90/hour
- Perks: Employee discount
Help customers, run the register, handle shipments, and keep displays sharp in a skate and surf shop. Best for someone with 1 year of retail experience who can be on their feet and work mostly unsupervised.
Showroom Sales Representative
- Employer: Coast Design & Build Inc.
- Location: Bakersfield, CA 93313 (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $60,000 – $100,000/year
Show customers tile, countertops, flooring, cabinets, and more while helping with basic design ideas. This role is ideal if you have home improvement showroom experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and are comfortable with data entry and QuickBooks.
Teller I or II – Bakersfield Riverlakes
- Employer: Tri Counties Bank
- Location: Bakersfield, CA
- Type: Not listed (bank branch role, in person)
- Pay: $18.35 – $23.00/hour + incentives
Work at the teller line helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, and questions, while learning to spot and refer banking solutions. Good for someone with strong people skills and some cash‑handling or customer service background.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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