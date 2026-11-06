🛒 Bakersfield Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $100K

Bakersfield’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from ice cream shops to banks and home design showrooms. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Frosty King

Frosty King Location: Bakersfield, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (hourly)

Other (hourly) Pay: $16.90/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

This is a fast‑paced cashier role taking orders at the drive‑thru, window, and counter, plus making shakes and ice cream. Great if you’re friendly, can handle rushes, and are open to night shifts.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 2151 S. Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $20.75/hour

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, Employee Assistance Program, educational assistance

Lead day‑to‑day store operations, help customers, manage stock, and support and train the team. Good fit if you have retail management experience and don’t mind lifting, cleaning, and staying hands‑on.

Employer: Mainland Skate And Surf

Mainland Skate And Surf Location: Valley Plaza Mall, Bakersfield, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90/hour

Perks: Employee discount

Help customers, run the register, handle shipments, and keep displays sharp in a skate and surf shop. Best for someone with 1 year of retail experience who can be on their feet and work mostly unsupervised.

Employer: Coast Design & Build Inc.

Coast Design & Build Inc. Location: Bakersfield, CA 93313 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $60,000 – $100,000/year

Show customers tile, countertops, flooring, cabinets, and more while helping with basic design ideas. This role is ideal if you have home improvement showroom experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and are comfortable with data entry and QuickBooks.

Employer: Tri Counties Bank

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Not listed (bank branch role, in person)

Not listed (bank branch role, in person) Pay: $18.35 – $23.00/hour + incentives

Work at the teller line helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, and questions, while learning to spot and refer banking solutions. Good for someone with strong people skills and some cash‑handling or customer service background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.