🏥 Bakersfield Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $500K+ Roles

Bakersfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from local hospitals and health plans. If you’re in medicine or patient care, there are solid options here from bedside to leadership.

Employer: Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello (Adventist Health Bakersfield)

Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello (Adventist Health Bakersfield) Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $344,800 – $413,800

Lead a community-based, ACGME-accredited Family Medicine Residency Program while keeping a clinical practice. This role is ideal if you love teaching, curriculum design, and mentoring residents in a mission-driven, supportive environment.

Employer: Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello (Adventist Health Bakersfield)

Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello (Adventist Health Bakersfield) Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $453,000 – $500,000 base, plus incentives

Join a collaborative OBGYN team with two schedule models: laborist-only or hybrid clinic + laborist. Modern facilities, strong L&D support, loan repayment help, sign-on bonus, and generous benefits make this a standout physician role.

Employer: Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello (Adventist Health Bakersfield)

Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello (Adventist Health Bakersfield) Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $514,844 – $648,021 (wage scale)

General GI with the option for advanced procedures in a top-rated hospital setting. Expect high demand, first-year income guarantee, bonuses, relocation help, and strong OR/endoscopy support in a city with lower cost of living than most of California.

Employer: Kern Family Health Care

Location: Bakersfield, CA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $40.20 – $62.31/hour (offers usually between minimum and midpoint)

Work with high-risk Medicaid members using a population health and complex case management approach. Great fit for RNs with acute/community experience who enjoy care coordination, phone-based outreach, and improving outcomes across vulnerable groups.

Employer: Caring Roots Home Care

Location: Bakersfield & Kern County, CA

Type: Full-time & Part-time (W-2 employee)

Full-time & Part-time (W-2 employee) Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Provide non-medical, in-home support to seniors—help with daily living, companionship, light housekeeping, and errands. No prior experience required, paid training, flexible schedules, and a chance to join the founding caregiver team ahead of the 2026 launch.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.