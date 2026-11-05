👔 Bakersfield CA Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Bakersfield has some solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like running teams and keeping operations smooth.

Here are a few standout management jobs hiring in Bakersfield, CA:

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Bakersfield, CA (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$125,000/year

Lead regional projects for Pump, Power and HVAC at a fast-growing equipment rental company. You’ll train and coach teams, manage large projects, travel to multiple locations, and help build out safety and training programs. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, generous PTO, paid holidays, and extra perks like wellness programs and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Sparkling Image Express Oil Change / Sparkling Image Car Wash

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour + commission

Hands-on management role at a busy oil change and car wash location—no office, no nights. You’ll lead staff, train new hires, and keep customers happy while working about 40–45 hours a week (weekends included). Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, bonuses, and clear paths to advance.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Bakersfield, CA

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $83,065–$144,370/year

Run the whole Power/HVAC branch for the world’s largest equipment rental provider. You’ll manage operations, sales, safety, budgets, and a mixed team of sales, service, and drivers. Role comes with strong health and financial benefits, paid parental leave, career development, and an inclusive culture that actively supports veterans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.