📢 2026–27 federal services for BCSD-area private K–8 schools

📢 Federal services for private K–8 schools in BCSD boundaries

Non-profit K–8 private schools that are physically located within the Bakersfield City School District (BCSD) boundaries may be eligible for federal equitable services for the 2026–2027 school year.

Key points:

An Intent to Participate email was sent on January 8, 2027 to the administrator listed in the CDE School Data Directory .

email was sent on to the administrator listed in the . Eligible BCSD boundary non-profit K–8 private schools must: Submit a Letter of Intent by the stated deadline Attend the Mandatory Annual Federal Private School Meeting on Thursday, March 12, 2027 (details are provided after BCSD receives your intent letter)

must: Schools are contacted by email, phone, and certified mail.

If you run or work at a qualifying private K–8 school in the BCSD area, check your email and mail for the Intent to Participate notice, complete the Letter of Intent, and make sure a representative attends the March 12, 2027 meeting so your school can access services.