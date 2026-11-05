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Bakersfield

📢 2026–27 federal services for BCSD-area private K–8 schools

4 days ago
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📢 Federal services for private K–8 schools in BCSD boundaries

Non-profit K–8 private schools that are physically located within the Bakersfield City School District (BCSD) boundaries may be eligible for federal equitable services for the 2026–2027 school year.

Key points:

  • An Intent to Participate email was sent on January 8, 2027 to the administrator listed in the CDE School Data Directory.
  • Eligible BCSD boundary non-profit K–8 private schools must:
    • Submit a Letter of Intent by the stated deadline
    • Attend the Mandatory Annual Federal Private School Meeting on Thursday, March 12, 2027 (details are provided after BCSD receives your intent letter)
  • Schools are contacted by email, phone, and certified mail.

If you run or work at a qualifying private K–8 school in the BCSD area, check your email and mail for the Intent to Participate notice, complete the Letter of Intent, and make sure a representative attends the March 12, 2027 meeting so your school can access services.

More Info: Equitable Services for Private Schools - Bakersfie...

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