Baker has a steady need for certified teachers, especially folks who want to work with youth who need extra support and structure. If you’ve got a Louisiana teaching license and a heart for second chances, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Office of Juvenile Justice (Jetson Center for Youth)

Office of Juvenile Justice (Jetson Center for Youth) Location: Baker, LA

Salary: $36.18 – $46.06 hourly (unclassified state position)

(unclassified state position) Type: Full-time

Teach state-mandated curriculum and job-readiness skills to youth in secure care, in subjects like ELA, math, science, social studies, electives, or special education. This is a continuous announcement, so your application goes into a pool for current and future openings; you’ll plan lessons, track grades and attendance, and work closely with school and facility staff to support student growth and rehabilitation.

Employer: Grambling State University (at Jetson Center for Youth)

(at Jetson Center for Youth) Location: Baker, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Same core role at Jetson Center for Youth, posted through Grambling State: teach academic and employability courses to youth in secure care, with options across core subjects and electives. Good fit if you’re organized, patient, and certified in grades 4–12 and want to help students build skills for life after release.

Employer: Nunez Community College (at Office of Juvenile Justice site)

(at Office of Juvenile Justice site) Location: Baker, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Another pathway into the same instructor role at Jetson, this time via Nunez Community College. You’ll still be teaching core academics and job skills to youth, following OJJ policies, writing lesson plans, and joining trainings and committees to keep your practice strong.

If any of these speak to you, click through, check the requirements for your subject area, and get that application in while the postings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.