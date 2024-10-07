Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Baker City Herald

    BAKER BOYS SOCCER: Ontario tops Baker 4-2 to take lead in GOL standings

    By Baker City Herald,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1CLs_0vy9t05S00

    First place in the Greater Oregon League was on the line Monday night, Oct. 7, when the Ontario boys soccer team traveled to the Baker Sports Complex to take on the Bulldogs.

    Baker led 1-0 early and tied it at 2 in the first half, but the Bulldogs couldn't put much pressure on the Tigers in the second half and Ontario went on to a 4-2 win.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today30 minutes ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy