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Bainbridge Island
Barred owl spotted on Old Mill Rd path
5 days ago
A barred owl was seen resting in mossy branches along the Old Mill Rd public path on Bainbridge Island, with two small dogs nearby making the wildlife sighting more lively. The photo was taken by Wendy McKee. More information: https://t.co/3WyQD5rmi1
This content is adapted from materials provided by bainbridgeisl
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