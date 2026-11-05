📢 Comment on Bainbridge code update ordinance by Nov. 12

📢 Public hearing on city code changes – comment by Nov. 12

The Bainbridge Island Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Ordinance 2026-15, which would change several sections of the Bainbridge Island Municipal Code to match recent state law.

The hearing is part of the regular Planning Commission meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 280 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, and will also be available on Zoom.

You can:

Attend in person or via Zoom and give oral comment

Send written comments to the Department of Planning and Community Development at pcd@bainbridgewa.gov by 4:00 p.m. on November 12, 2026

Details on how to join the Zoom meeting and when the hearing will occur during the agenda will be posted at the top of the meeting agenda on the City’s website: https://bainbridgeislandwa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Questions? Contact Jennifer Sutton, Senior Planner, at (206) 780-3772 or jsutton@bainbridgewa.gov.