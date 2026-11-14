⚠️ Health inspection finds cleaning issues at Bainbridge Landing

A recent food service inspection at Bainbridge Landing found several cleaning and maintenance problems:

The Manitowoc automatic ice machine in the kitchen had black/slimy mildew inside. The inspector ordered that ice not be served to patients/guests until it is cleaned. The Certified Food Safety Manager (CFSM) said it would be cleaned the same day .

in the kitchen had inside. The inspector ordered that until it is cleaned. The Certified Food Safety Manager (CFSM) said it would be cleaned . Rolling carts and dry food storage containers (for items like flour, sugar, and rice) were soiled . The CFSM plans to have these cleaned within 3–5 days .

(for items like flour, sugar, and rice) were . The CFSM plans to have these cleaned within . In the dishwashing area, walls showed mildew/black slime, and there was excessive ice buildup on the walk‑in freezer door. Maintenance is to clean and repair these areas.

These items were not repeat violations, but they were not yet corrected during the inspection.