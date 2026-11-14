Image Credit: Spanish Fork Fire & EMS on Facebook.

An experienced climber was critically injured after plunging approximately 60 feet during a rappelling accident in Utah's Diamond Fork Canyon. Emergency crews rushed to the scene Tuesday afternoon, where they worked to stabilize the woman before a medical helicopter flew her to a trauma center.

The accident happened Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the Red Ledges area of Diamond Fork Canyon, located near Spanish Fork. The woman, believed to be in her late 40s, had been rappelling when she fell and suffered serious injuries.

Emergency personnel treated the woman at the scene before arranging her evacuation by helicopter. Neither the full extent of her injuries nor the circumstances that caused her fall have been publicly disclosed.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed the accident in a statement released that afternoon. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS also provided additional details about the rescue, as well as photos of emergency vehicles and the medical helicopter at the scene.

Rescue Teams Respond to 60-Foot Fall

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Spanish Fork ambulance crews were dispatched around 12:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a climber injured during a rappel. The sheriff's office executed its own response at approximately 1:00 p.m. Central Utah 911 also assisted in coordinating the response.

When medical personnel reached her, they began providing emergency treatment and worked to stabilize her injuries. Once she was ready for transport, the team transferred her to AirLife Utah for a helicopter flight to a trauma center.

Just what is rappelling? Rappelling allows climbers to descend steep rock faces while equipped with ropes and highly specialized tools and safety equipment, and Red Ledges is one of the areas in Diamond Fork Canyon where people practice this daring activity.

Sheriff's Office Confirms Climber Was Experienced

The sheriff's office described the woman as an "experienced climber." Authorities have not identified whether the fall was caused by a problem with the equipment, the elements, human error, or any other factors that might have caused the climber to plummet.

"We would like to thank Spanish Fork Fire & EMS for their quick response and assistance in providing critical medical care to the injured climber," said the sheriff's office in its public statement.

"The Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team reminds everyone to take extra safety precautions when enjoying the outdoors," the statement went on to emphasize, "especially while hiking, climbing, and rappelling. Even experienced individuals can encounter unexpected dangers."