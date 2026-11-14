Image Credit: YouTube-13 ON YOUR SIDE.

A man in a black hoodie grabbed packages from a Michigan porch in broad daylight and ran. He may have thought nobody was watching, but a neighbor had already spotted him. That one witness would soon help police track down a car carrying three people and several suspicious packages.

The theft happened Friday, November 6, in Kalamazoo. With the holiday shopping season underway, packages are arriving at homes across the area. This delivery, however, never made it safely inside.

Rather than confront the man, the neighbor called the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). They gave police a description of the vehicle and explained which direction it had gone.

Officers soon found a car nearby, and doorbell camera footage helped them identify a suspect. The search that followed turned up three unopened packages, but their shipping labels were already missing.

Someone Was Watching

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The theft took place in the 200 block of West Cork Street at about 3:05 p.m. According to FOX 17, a witness reported seeing someone take packages from a porch before leaving in a vehicle.

The video, published on YouTube by Vile Dossier and credited to KDPS, shows a man in dark clothing taking packages from the porch. He moves quickly, giving the homeowner little chance to stop the theft.

What made the difference wasn't just the camera. The neighbor had seen enough to tell police what vehicle to look for and which way it was traveling.

That gave officers an immediate lead. They located the vehicle nearby and made contact with its three occupants.

Labels Gone Missing

While officers worked to identify the man in the recording, a search of the car revealed three unopened packages. The shipping labels had been removed from all three.

According to WKZO, police recovered the packages during the investigation. The department did not say what was inside the boxes or how much the stolen merchandise was worth.

Officers used the doorbell footage to identify the suspected thief. A 36-year-old man from outside Michigan was arrested for larceny and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

He wasn't alone in the car. Police also identified a 47-year-old woman from Three Rivers and a 43-year-old man from Constantine, both Michigan residents.

KDPS said it was requesting charges against those two occupants. Their roles in the suspected theft were not detailed in the reports.

A Holiday Warning

The timing comes as many households prepare for an increase in holiday deliveries. Kalamazoo police are urging residents to protect packages before thieves have a chance to take them.

One suggestion is to turn on delivery notifications so residents know when something arrives. Police also recommend using secure pickup locations or asking trusted neighbors to bring packages inside when nobody is home.

For anyone who witnesses a theft, KDPS says providing a vehicle description and direction of travel can help officers respond. The department advises against confronting suspected thieves.

The agency thanked the neighbor whose quick report helped officers locate the vehicle and recover the packages.

Anyone with information about the West Cork Street theft can contact KDPS at 269-337-8140 or submit an anonymous tip through Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.