Image Credit: Facebook / Honolulu Fire Department.

A man in his 70s survived a 30-foot fall into a narrow hole in his own backyard in Aiea, Hawaii. The opening was believed to be part of an old cesspool, leaving him trapped far below the surface.

Firefighters rushed to the home on Monday, November 9, after someone called 911 for help. The man was hurt, but he was still awake and able to speak with crews working to get him out.

Managing the seemingly small hole in the yard turned into a major rescue. The Honolulu Fire Department sent about 24 firefighters, including teams trained to handle dangerous spaces and difficult rescues.

Getting the man out would take more than a ladder. Crews had to check the air, lower a rescuer into the hole, and use ropes to bring him back to safety.

A Dangerous Drop

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According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the emergency call came in at 4:08 p.m. Firefighters reached the home on Waoala Place nine minutes later and found the man trapped underground.

The hole was reported to be roughly 30 feet deep and just 15 inches wide. Fire officials believed it might be an old cesspool, a pit once used to collect household wastewater. They did not confirm what the hole was or explain how the man fell into it.

Despite the long drop, the man could still communicate with firefighters. That allowed crews to speak with him while preparing the rescue equipment needed to reach him.

The department sent six units to the property. Along with rescue specialists, hazardous materials personnel were called in because going underground can expose firefighters to dangers that are not visible from above.

Going Down After Him

Before anyone entered the hole, the hazardous materials team checked the air. Deep, enclosed spaces can contain dangerous gases or too little oxygen, making an already difficult rescue even more dangerous.

While those checks were underway, firefighters set up a rescue tripod over the opening. The device allowed crews to lower a rescuer and bring people back up using ropes.

Once inside, the rescuer checked the man's injuries and provided basic medical care. Firefighters then secured him for the trip to the surface, using rope rescue equipment to lift him out.

The department's account describes a careful operation involving several teams. The crew above ground managed the lifting equipment while the rescuer worked with the injured man below.

All 24 responding personnel were accounted for after the operation, and the fire department reported no injuries among its crews.

Back on Solid Ground

Getting out of the hole was only the first part of the man's ordeal. He still needed hospital care for injuries suffered in the fall.

According to Hawaii News Now, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated him at the scene before taking him to an emergency room. Paramedics described his injuries as serious.

The television station also published photographs credited to the Honolulu Fire Department. They show the rescue operation and the equipment brought to the backyard.

The case raised questions about what lay beneath the property. Although firefighters suspected an old cesspool, their report did not identify its age, whether it was still in use, or what caused the opening.

Hawaii has been working to replace its aging cesspools, many of which were installed decades ago. The Hawaii Department of Health estimates that roughly 88,000 cesspools remain statewide, with most required to be replaced by 2050.

For the Aiea homeowner, the immediate concern was getting out alive. The fire department confirmed that he was safely removed from the hole and placed in the care of EMS. His last reported condition was serious.