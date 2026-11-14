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A Georgia woman screamed for help as floodwaters surrounded her Subaru Outback. Neighbors rushed to get a rope, hoping to pull her to safety. But when they returned, she was gone.

Julie Barrs, 56, was driving to work on November 4 when heavy rain sent a stream spilling across Old CCC Camp Road in Murray County. Her car became trapped in the rising water, leaving her struggling to escape.

Barrs had spent years facing danger as a sheriff's deputy. She was the first woman to serve on the Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and had worked on human trafficking cases with U.S. Marshals.

Now, the people who knew her as a kind and caring neighbor were trying to save her. Their efforts ended in tragedy when the current carried her away, making her the first reported death from the devastating North Georgia floods.

A Desperate Plea

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The rain was unlike anything Dottie Billingsley had seen before. In an interview with WSB-TV, she described the terrifying night that claimed her neighbor's life.

According to a Murray County Sheriff's Office incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Barrs appeared to be turning into a driveway when the water caught her vehicle.

A witness reported seeing water rise to Barrs' chest inside the Subaru. With the stream overflowing onto the road, she was struggling to get free.

Billingsley recalled Barrs crying out for someone to help her. Neighbors shouted for her to hold onto her seat belt while they went to get a rope.

They hoped she could hang on long enough for them to return. Instead, the rushing water swept her away before they could reach her.

Around 10:30 p.m., Billingsley received a call from another neighbor who feared Barrs had been lost.

The Search Begins

Rescue crews searched through the night, hoping to locate Barrs along the flooded stream.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies found her Subaru on Old CCC Camp Road. The sheriff's report said its front doors were underwater, while the rear hatch stood open.

Billingsley later described seeing a tree lying across the hood near the windshield, with debris scattered around the vehicle.

Searchers kept looking downstream. Around noon, they recovered Barrs' body roughly two miles from the road, according to Murray County Coroner Jason Gibson.

The tragedy came as heavy rain caused widespread destruction across North Georgia. Several counties were placed under a state of emergency, and rescue teams helped people trapped by flooding.

Remembering Julie

Beyond her years in law enforcement, Barrs had built a life in Ellijay, where she worked at a Pilgrim's processing plant.

Her family's obituary describes someone who loved cooking, hiking, biking, painting, and playing music. She also enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Dutchess and Winston.

At work, she was known for making bags of candy to share with coworkers. At home, Billingsley remembered her sense of humor and the little things that made her special.

One favorite memory involved colorful stickers. Billingsley would give Barrs stickers for her mail, and Barrs would cover her envelopes with several instead of using just one.

Her brother told WSB-TV that she loved her pets and spending time outdoors. Her family remembered her as fierce, smart, and determined.

A celebration of Barrs' life is being planned. In place of flowers, her family has requested donations to a local humane society or animal shelter.