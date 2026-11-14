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A Louisiana man left his entire estate to his wife, but six of his children were not ready to accept that decision. What followed was a years-long court fight over a will that had been signed years before his death.

At the center of the fight was something surprisingly small. One page of the will carried his name in printed letters, while another had a cursive signature. His children argued that the difference was enough to question the document.

The dispute grew more complicated when a second version of the will surfaced. That copy had mistakes involving the names of some of the man's children, raising more questions about how the paperwork was prepared.

A lower court eventually sided with the children and threw out the will. But on November 6, 2026, a Louisiana appeals court gave the widow a major victory, reversing that ruling and sending the case back for further review.

Everything to Evelyn

Louis Edward Lloyd Sr. died on July 19, 2021, leaving behind his wife, Evelyn Robertson Lloyd, and nine children. Three were born during his marriage to Evelyn, while the other six were from a different relationship.

According to the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal, Lloyd had signed a will on October 20, 2015, leaving all his property to Evelyn.

That meant she would receive both his separate property and his share of property owned during their marriage. The court opinion does not give a dollar value for the estate or identify the properties involved.

In December 2021, a judge recognized Evelyn as the sole beneficiary. Less than a year later, six of Lloyd's children challenged the will and asked the court to reopen the estate.

Their challenge involved more than the signatures. They also argued that one son, Louis E. Lloyd Jr., was disabled and entitled to a protected share of his father's estate under Louisiana law. A judge recognized him as a forced heir in July 2024.

Two Different Wills

The fight over the signatures soon became a major part of the case. The children argued that Lloyd's printed name on the first page did not match the cursive signature on the second.

They also questioned whether the will had been signed properly in front of a notary and two witnesses.

During the case, notary Linda Hodge testified that she had prepared the will for Lloyd and Evelyn. She recalled Lloyd reading and signing the document in front of witnesses.

But another version complicated matters. Hodge identified a copy prepared on the same date that contained mistakes in the children's names. She explained that corrections had been made but could not remember every detail surrounding the documents.

Both versions, however, named Evelyn as the person who would inherit Lloyd's estate.

In April 2025, the trial judge ruled that the disputed will was invalid. Evelyn appealed, arguing that the children had not proved anything was wrong with how her husband signed it.

A Change in the Rules

While the inheritance dispute was moving through the courts, Louisiana changed its requirements for signing wills.

Under the revised Louisiana Civil Code Article 1576, a person's signature can appear anywhere in a notarized will, provided it identifies the person and shows that they intended to approve the document.

The changes took effect on August 1, 2025, and applied to cases that were still pending. That included the Lloyd family dispute.

After reviewing the evidence, the appeals court found that the children had failed to prove the will was improperly signed or witnessed. The different signatures and second copy were not enough to justify throwing it out.

The three-judge panel reversed the lower court's decision, restoring the will from its earlier rejection.

Still in Court

The November 6 ruling gives Evelyn an important victory, but it does not settle every question about her husband's estate.

The appeals court sent the case back to the trial court for further proceedings. The earlier ruling recognizing Lloyd's son as a forced heir also remains part of the dispute.

That distinction matters because Louisiana law can protect certain children from being completely excluded from an inheritance, even when a parent's will leaves everything to someone else.

For now, the appeals court has rejected the children's attempt to invalidate the entire will based on its signing. It also ordered the six children who brought the appeal to pay the costs of that appeal.