Image Credit: New York Post / Facebook.

People who live in hurricane-prone regions know the benefits of preparing their homes for the worst. And while that often means having a plan in place for when hurricanes are expected to arrive, it can also mean fortifying your property against strong winds, pounding rains, and even the occasional tornado.

That's why many homes in the South have hurricane windows. According to Pella Windows and Doors, these types of windows are made with laminated glass that is designed to hold up to both strong winds and debris. Some windows also have the added benefits of blocking UV rays and insulating against noise.

However, one homeowner recently learned that there's another perk to these windows: home security.

Security camera footage caught two burglars trying to break into a home with hurricane windows. But instead of gaining access to the home, they were left frustrated and confused when they couldn't break through the glass ... even when they attempted to use a gun.

Hurricane Glass Foils Attempted Break-In

The New York Post shared footage from an attempted break-in. The video was posted on Facebook and showed two unidentified individuals trying to break into a home through what appears to be a window located at the back of the house.

The two take turns pounding on the glass with their fists, and one of the individuals even pulls out a gun and attempts to break the window by smashing the weapon repeatedly into the glass. But the gun is no match for the reinforced laminated glass, and it stands up to the burglars' efforts until they get frustrated and decide to leave.

Commenters React to the Failed Break-In

Commenters couldn't help but laugh at how the scene played out. "Bro tried to bring a gun to a hurricane fight," one person joked.

Another person wrote about the state's Stand Your Ground laws, noting that this could've had a very scary ending for the burglars. "They are pretty brazen given it’s Florida and permitted to shoot," they wrote.

People who aren't familiar with hurricane glass may be surprised to know that it is also marketed as a security feature. Impact Security says that the glass is also marketed as protection from forced entry, making it appealing for those who want an added layer of safety for their home that goes beyond hurricane season.

One would have to imagine that this video would make a pretty effective marketing tool for anyone looking to drive that point home, especially knowing that the would-be burglars eventually gave up on the planned break-in and moved on after they couldn't get through the reinforced glass.