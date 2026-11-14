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A home upgrade that should be simple can turn into a costly project. Homeowners looking to install a new stove, heating system, or electric vehicle charger are sometimes told they need to replace their electrical panel first.

According to a November 9 report from The Washington Post, replacing a panel costs around $3,500 at the median. For some families, that extra expense is enough to put their plans on hold.

But new research suggests many homes have more electrical capacity than contractors expect. Even older systems may have room for new appliances without needing a complete replacement.

The findings raise questions about how electricians assess a home's power needs. They also suggest that homeowners could benefit from a closer look at their electricity use before agreeing to major work.

A $4,500 Roadblock

When Jacob Baskin bought a brownstone home in Brooklyn, New York, he wanted to replace his gas stove with an induction range. His contractor warned that the electrical panel could not handle the new appliance alongside his air conditioner and clothes dryer.

The recommended upgrade came with a $4,500 price tag. Baskin decided to keep his gas stove instead.

Eight years later, he reviewed a year's worth of electricity records from his utility company. His home appeared to use far less power than his existing panel could handle, even during periods of high demand.

The numbers suggested that the new stove might have been possible without replacing the panel. Baskin told The Washington Post he would have made the switch immediately if he had known.

What Researchers Found

A study published in the Journal of Building Engineering examined electrical-panel data from more than 34,000 homes. Researchers used the information to estimate how much room American households have for additional equipment.

Their findings suggest that many homes, including older ones, have enough capacity to support new appliances.

Part of the issue comes from how electricians calculate electricity needs. A common method considers how much power household appliances could draw under heavy use.

That approach can produce higher estimates than looking at a home's actual electricity demand. Researchers found that calculations based on real usage were often much lower.

The study also uncovered another problem. Some homes have enough electrical capacity but lack open spaces for new circuit breakers. That can require additional work, even when the system has room for more power.

Before Making Changes

Homeowners may have alternatives to replacing their entire electrical panel. Some modern appliances use less electricity, while certain EV chargers can adjust their power draw to avoid putting too much demand on a home's system.

However, unused electrical capacity does not guarantee that older equipment is safe. Damaged wiring, worn breakers, or other problems may still require repairs.

A licensed electrician can check the condition of the system and determine whether a replacement is necessary. Getting a second opinion may also help when a major upgrade is recommended.

For homeowners with access to detailed utility records, reviewing past electricity use can provide useful information during that assessment. A qualified electrician can use those records, along with an inspection and approved calculations, to determine what the home can safely support.