File Photo. Image Credit: The Transport Enthusiast DC on Unsplash.

A flight attendant made a disturbing discovery aboard an international flight after entering one of the plane's bathrooms and finding a camera that had apparently been hidden there. Her discovery led to the arrest of a passenger who police say had been secretly operating the device from his phone.

The discovery occurred on Oct. 7, aboard a Scoot Airlines flight traveling from Osaka, Japan, to Singapore. Investigators say that the camera had been concealed inside the bathroom, where it could record people without their knowledge.

According to police, the passenger tried to retrieve the device later in the journey, only to discover that someone had already removed it. Police say he then attempted to eliminate evidence from his phone before the aircraft landed.

The passenger was identified as Hugh Lutley, a 52-year-old British national. The Singapore Police Force released details of the investigation on Nov. 4, and the passenger appeared in court the following day.

Flight Attendant Discovers Camera During Journey

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Police believe the passenger entered one of the aircraft's bathrooms and positioned a camera inside a bathroom, concealed so no one would see they were being recorded in this private setting. According to CNA, court documents identified the flight as Scoot TR821 and placed the camera operation at around 5:10 p.m.

After the passenger returned to his seat, he is believed to have used an application on his mobile phone to remotely activate the camera's recording function.

The device might have gone unnoticed for the entirety of the flight had one eagle-eyed crew member not discovered it. The flight attendant removed the camera and immediately reported what she had found to a colleague. Police were notified of the suspected offense.

When the man returned to the bathroom, the camera was gone. Investigators say he then deleted the application used to operate it, plus photographs stored on his phone. That effort to destroy evidence would later become the basis for yet another criminal charge.

The passenger was detained after the aircraft landed at Singapore Changi Airport. Investigators seized the camera and his mobile phone.

Passenger Appears in Court on Two Charges

On Nov. 5, he appeared before a Singapore district court on charges of voyeurism and obstructing the course of justice. Prosecutors claim that he operated the camera intending to observe people during private activities.

Singapore's laws provide heavy penalties for both offenses. According to the Singapore Police Force, a voyeurism conviction can carry a prison sentence of up to two years, a fine, or even caning—or a combination of those punishments. Obstructing justice can result in imprisonment for as many as seven years, plus a possible fine.

Police have not publicly announced what content—if any—was captured by the device before the flight attendant discovered it.

The suspect said during the hearing that he intended to plead guilty, according to CNA. The court set bail at S$10,000 and scheduled a pretrial conference for Nov. 17. No conviction had been reported as of the hearing.